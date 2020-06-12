Varadkar says new government could be in place by end of June

There is a strong possibility that a programme for government could be agreed in the next couple of days so that a government would be in place by the end of June, the Taoiseach said.

It has been 124 days since February’s inconclusive general election result.

Negotiators from Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party are set to continue their talks into the weekend.

At a post-Cabinet briefing at Dublin Castle on Friday, Leo Varadkar said a new government could be in place by the last week in June or early July.

He said: “The talks are progressing, not much could be done today because Fine Gael ministers were tied up with meetings but they are heading back for more meetings this evening.

“It seems that everyday, one or two new papers are signed off and I think there is a strong possibility we will have a programme for government in the next couple of days.

“I know it is taking a long time but I am of the view, and so would a lot of others, that it is better to nail down some of the issues now rather than have them become points of conflict during a five-year government term.

“The prospect is there for a government to take office on the last week of June or first week of July.

“It could be in time to renew the Offences Against The State Act, as that needs to be done in the Dail and the Seanad.

“I think we can come to an agreement on a programme for government in the next couple of days.

“That of course requires all three parties to agree and then we have to ballot our members.

“We think we can ballot our members within 10 days, Fianna Fail might take a bit longer.”

