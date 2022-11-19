Varadkar pledges to grow middle ground as he warns against Sinn Fein

Leo Varadkar has warned against the extremism of Sinn Fein as he prepares to take over as Taoiseach (Damien Storan)

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has pledged to grow the centre-ground in Irish politics.

Next month, Mr Varadkar will take up position as Irish premier under the terms of an agreement that saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens come together to form a government after the last general election in January 2020.

Addressing his party’s annual conference (Ard Fheis) in Co Westmeath, Mr Varadkar paid tribute to current Taoiseach Micheal Martin from Fianna Fail, the traditional arch rivals of his Fine Gael party.

He acknowledged Mr Martin had been a good Taoiseach through difficult circumstances, including the later stages of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

All the hallmarks are there, simple solutions to complex problems, elevating anger over facts, conspiracy theories about elites and the masses and the demonisation and bullying of opponents Leo Varadkar on Sinn Fein

“He has been a voice for decency, kindness and for common sense,” he told Fine Gael members. “We thank him.”

Mr Varadkar pledged over the next two years when he is Taoiseach the coalition will work to protect the squeezed middle and vulnerable from increased living costs, ensure that young people can own their own homes, deliver for rural Ireland and farmers, build strong and safer communities and provide the best start for every child.

He also reiterated his opposition to working with Sinn Fein, and pledged to grow the centre-ground following the last general election which saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein win similar levels of support.

Blasting Sinn Fein as an “ultra nationalist, radical left, populist, euro-critical party”, he said their policies would be a “disaster for Ireland”.

Expand Close Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and her party came in for criticism (Damien Storan/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and her party came in for criticism (Damien Storan/PA)

“Their shaky commitment to democracy and to free speech is extremely concerning. As is the ambiguity to serious crime,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said his concerns are not primarily about Sinn Fein’s past, referring to their links to the Provisional IRA, but also about the future and “what they might do to our country”.

“They are a high tax, anti-trade, anti-jobs, anti-business party which would wreck the economy,” he said.

“They would take us from the heart of Europe Union where we belong to the euro-sceptic periphery.

Expand Close Micheal Martin won praise for his time in charge as Taoiseach (Liam McBurney/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Micheal Martin won praise for his time in charge as Taoiseach (Liam McBurney/PA)

“At a time of rising populism and nationalism in the world, sometimes of the left, sometimes of the right, they are Ireland’s clearest manifestation of it.

“All the hallmarks are there, simple solutions to complex problems, elevating anger over facts, conspiracy theories about elites and the masses and the demonisation and bullying of opponents.”

Mr Varadkar said the next general election in Ireland will be “the most important in a generation”.

“We have to make sure the centre holds, and grows and that they are stopped,” he said.

“And delegates, I promise you, we will.”

Mr Varadkar also spoke of his pride in Ireland, telling delegates that his father, an Indian doctor, and his mother, who came from a farm in Co Wexford, met in England and had planned to move to the United States.

“I could have been born in any four of these countries. But I am so glad that I was born and raised here in Ireland,” he said.

“This is a great country, one of the best in the world, and I am grateful for all of the opportunities it has given me.

“I love this country. I believe in it and its people, I will always try to make it better and I will always stand up to those who try to tear it down.

“The message from our opponents is that Ireland is some kind of failed state. It is not.

“It is a state which has succeeded time and time again despite major challenges, domestic and global, over the past century.

“A state which is not perfect but which is driven by the same spirit of idealism and hope as was there one hundred years ago.

“We will not take lessons on our history from those who seek to rewrite or deny it.

“Those who now denigrate and sneer at it, while simultaneously wrapping themselves in the flag are also very much wrong, and delegates, we’ll never stop pointing that out.”

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described a “big day” for Fine Gael as more than 2,000 members gathered at the Technological University of the Shannon in Athlone for the first in-person annual conference since 2019.

Mr Coveney said there will be also be a “change of personalities in certain jobs” next month when Mr Varadkar returns to the role of taoiseach, but said those changes will be a matter for party leaders.

He said being minister for foreign affairs and defence has been a dream job for him, adding he is “really enjoying it”, but added: “I’ve been around in politics long enough to know that change happens.

“It may or may not happen, I honestly don’t know whether it will or won’t. I don’t think there has been a serious conversation between the Taoiseach and Tanaiste on the changes of next month yet – this Government has a lot to focus on between now and the middle of next month and that’s where the focus is, my personal considerations are secondary.”