Varadkar: Pearse Doherty should apologise over Storey funeral attendance

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty has faced calls to apologise for attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

The Donegal TD was among a number of the party’s representatives who appeared at the service.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s acknowledgement that the controversy undermined the public health messaging around coronavirus.

He said: “While I can understand people paying their respects in the streets, I can’t understand or accept the political rally in Milltown cemetery.

It was a political rally in the middle of a pandemic organised by Sinn Fein and other republicans Leo Varadkar

“This was no graveside oration. Mr Storey was cremated on the other side of town.

“It was a political rally in the middle of a pandemic organised by Sinn Fein and other republicans.”

The Fine Gael leader addressed the Dail on Thursday.

He said: “Deputy Doherty, you spoke at that rally, and I want to know now if you are going to apologise for that and whether you will be held to account for it?

“Will anyone in Sinn Fein be resigning as a consequence of this? Or do you believe that Sinn Fein republicans are some sort of higher caste that don’t have to obey the same laws as anyone else and don’t have to follow the public health guidance?”

Mr Doherty did not acknowledge his comments, which prompted Mr Varadkar to suggest a debate on the incident.

Sinn Fein has criticised those gathered at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway recently despite the pandemic.

PA Media