Varadkar: Outright ban on investment funds purchasing homes would be a ‘mistake’

An outright ban on investment funds buying complete housing estates would be “wrong” and a “mistake”, the Dail has heard.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it would be “ideologically extreme” to ban investment on certain types of housing in the country.

He added that investment funds have a “role to play” in the property market.

His comments come following controversy earlier this week over a housing development in Maynooth, Co Kildare, where 135 of 170 houses at the Mullen Park estate were purchased by two investment funds, to be put up for rent.

Opposition parties have warned first-time buyers are being priced out of the market, because they cannot compete financially with such funds.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Wednesday described the practice as “unacceptable”.

It needs to be a solution that resolves this problem, but also needs to be a solution that doesn't have unintended consequences Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

On Thursday, Mr Varadkar was pressed on the matter in the Dail by Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty who said the Government had not only “facilitated” but “incentivised” and “rolled out the red carpet” for investment funds.

Mr Doherty said: “You’ve created this situation where these international investment funds are snapping up family homes and locking first-time buyers out of the market.

“That is the reality. You’ve frustrated the hopes and dreams and aspirations of many workers and families who aspire to own their own homes.”

In response, Mr Varadkar said the Government believes in home ownership and is in the process of developing proposals for a “workable solution”.

“It needs to be a solution that resolves this problem, but also needs to be a solution that doesn’t have unintended consequences,” he told the Dail.

The Tanaiste added that investment funds “have a role to play” in the property market.

“There are housing developments in this city, mainly apartment blocks, mainly high-density developments that would not have been built if they haven’t got finance from investment funds,” he said.

“They weren’t able to get funds from the banks, and if they had not been built, we’d have fewer apartments, higher rents, higher prices, and perhaps even more people at homelessness.”

Mr Varadkar said that at present about 1% of the housing stock in Ireland is owned by investment funds, which is “much lower” than in other developed countries.

“Their correct role is to finance the construction of developments, not to swoop in and buy housing estates or developments that are already substantially complete,” he said.

“That’s what we need to change and that’s what the Government intends to change with the actions it’s going to take in the coming weeks.”

He added that it would be “wrong to ban them outright”.

The Tanaiste was also pressed on the matter by Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall and People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett.

Ms Shortall said Fine Gael and Fianna Fail were arguing over who was to blame for the country’s housing issues when both were to blame.

“Fianna Fail crashed the housing market the first time round, and Fine Gael then let vulture funds loose on the carcass for a decade, with tax incentives and fast-track planning and now both parties have joined forces and have been destroying the housing market,” she said.

She questioned whether anyone in Government had noticed that since 2018 funds have spent four billion euro on residential property in this country.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said: “What I think is ideologically extreme is the view from some, including as I understand the Social Democrats, that we should have outright bans on some forms of housing and outright bans on some forms of housing investment, I think that would be a mistake.”

He added that he believed any such ban would result in less housing.

