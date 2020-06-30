Varadkar: No time to waste in Covid recovery

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said there is no time to waste (Damien Eagers/PA).

There is no time to waste in stimulating the Irish economy, Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said.

The July jobs stimulus package from the new coalition Government will need to be radical and far-reaching, the minister added.

He said: “During the darkest days of the pandemic, we developed a vision for how our country would emerge from the crisis and how we would get workplaces and businesses open and our country back to work.

“Now, as Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, it is my responsibility to realise that vision and help our country recover, repair the damage that has been done, and restore confidence and prosperity.”

This is the critical moment when we must make the right decisions to set us on the right course for the next five years and beyond Leo Varadkar

Mr Varadkar said that can be done, adding: “To achieve this ambition, the July jobs stimulus will be radical and far-reaching.

“It needs to be. It will be of scale to meet the challenge.

“It will be done soon. We have no time to waste.

“This is the critical moment when we must make the right decisions to set us on the right course for the next five years and beyond.”

On Tuesday, he sought the approval of the Dail for his department’s revised spending estimate for 2020 to help enterprises survive and emerge from the emergency.

The minister added: “The stakes are high because we need the authority from this House and the funds to continue the invaluable work being done beyond the next couple of weeks.”

PA Media