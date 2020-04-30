Varadkar: I have not discussed coronavirus or Brexit with Boris Johnson in weeks

Leo Varadkar has admitted he has not discussed Brexit or coronavirus with Boris Johnson for several weeks.

The UK Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus and spent three nights in intensive care, has returned to work at Downing Street where he is leading the response to the pandemic.

He is expected to take a short period of paternity leave at some point later this year.

Independent TD Michael Lowry raised the issue of Ireland’s preparations for Brexit in the Dail on Thursday and said it had fallen off the agenda since the pandemic started.

The Taoiseach said the issue of Brexit has not gone away but he has not spoken to his UK counterpart about it in several weeks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he "hasn't had a chance to speak about substantive issues such as Covid-19 and Brexit" with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the middle of March.



He said: “In the last couple of days I contacted him to wish him well on the birth of his baby boy. Previously I was in contact with him regarding his illness.

“We have not had a chance to speak about substantive issues such as coronavirus and Brexit since the middle of March but he is back to work this week.”

