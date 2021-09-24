Varadkar: 100% mica redress scheme remains on the table

Leo Varadkar has said that a 100% mica redress scheme is not off the table, following a meeting with Fine Gael TDs representing the worst-affected areas.

The meeting between the Tanaiste and members of his own parliamentary party from Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick came in the same week that comments Mr Varadkar made about a mica compensation scheme sparked anger among campaigners.

The Government has faced huge criticism in recent months over its redress scheme for homeowners whose properties were built using defective bricks containing excessive amounts of the mineral mica in Donegal, Mayo and other counties.

In a statement issued by Fine Gael on Friday, the Tanaiste said: “The existing scheme is clearly not adequate and there is a need for an enhanced scheme. This is overdue.

“I have been in homes affected by mica, met families affected and felt the walls of those homes crumble in my hands.

Protesters in Dublin demand a 100% redress scheme (Niall Carson/PA)

Protesters in Dublin demand a 100% redress scheme (Niall Carson/PA)

“Government has a duty to step in when extraordinary situations like these arise.

“I look forward to the proposals being brought forward by my colleague the minister for housing in the very near future.”

This week Mr Varadkar said it was not the Government that covers the cost, but the “average working person”.

The Fine Gael leader’s comments were interpreted as him ruling out a compensation scheme for mica-affected homeowners that covered 100% of the costs.

In the statement on Friday a Fine Gael spokesman said that Mr Varadkar used the meeting to emphasise “that the matter of 100% compensation remains on the table”.

A spokesman for Fine Gael said that the meeting was “an opportunity to reinforce the strong solidarity that emanated from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday night in favour of a resolution to the mica and pyrite issue”.

Protesters outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Protesters outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Clare TD Joe Carey said that the meeting was “welcome” and “came at an important time for the campaign”.

In a statement, Donegal TD Joe McHugh said: “Homeowners are dealing with this daily and nightly trauma in parallel with the real life challenges of sickness, bereavement, family pressures and other financial strains.”

Mayo TD Alan Dillon said: “This situation is causing so much distress to affected homeowners and we now need to be putting in place workable solutions that give some comfort to people and the future of their homes.

“I will continue to work with homeowners to ensure full redress is achieved in a timely and convenient manner.”

The TDs have also requested a meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

This week, the Taoiseach has said that the Government is committed to “enhancing” the compensation scheme for families affected by mica.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Micheal Martin said that Government is aiming to have talks on a redress scheme finished by the end of the month, with a proposal brought to Cabinet in early October.