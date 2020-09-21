Van driver killed in collision with lorry

The driver of a van has died in a collision with a lorry in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened on the N24 in Ballynoran on Monday at around 7.25am.

The van driver, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators while diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to it, to come forward.

Gardai are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir between 07.20am and 07.30am this morning to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have also been asked to make it available gardai at Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640.

