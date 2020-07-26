Van driver killed in Co Wicklow road crash

A man in his 50s has died in a three-vehicle road crash in Co Wicklow (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 50s has died in a three-vehicle road crash in Co Wicklow.

Gardai are investigating the incident which happened on the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum on Saturday at about 1pm.

The crash involved a van and two cars.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were removed to a mortuary in Loughlinstown.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her early 80s, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An examination of the scene has been carried out by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has reopened.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Wicklow garda station on 0404 60140 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media