Vaccine rollout at ‘very strong momentum’ to give Irish public confidence – HSE

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is at a point of “very strong momentum” to give the public confidence, the head of the health service has said.

Paul Reid said he had never felt a stronger moment of “hope and optimism” than he did now.

It comes as eight further deaths linked to coronavirus and an additional 393 cases were confirmed in Ireland on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,655,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Ireland, comprising 1,201,373 first doses and 454,493 second doses.

The HSE chief executive said more than one in three people in the country have been vaccinated with a first dose and one in eight have had two doses.

New research by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in line with the EU average.

“I’ve certainly never felt a stronger moment of hope and optimism than we do feel now and it is grounded, not just on optimism, it is grounded based on evidence,” Mr Reid told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

He said the health service is seeing reduced hospital admissions, reduced ICU admissions and reduced mortality, all directly correlated to the vaccination programme for those who have been vaccinated.

Asked whether one million vaccine doses will be administered in the month of May, Mr Reid said that despite about 40,000 fewer doses of J&J vaccine being delivered, supplies overall were strong.

“We’re down about 40,000 for the month,” he said.

“It was a delivery of approximately 140,000 down to about 100,000 but we will still hopefully expect them to make that up.”

He said more than 46,000 doses of vaccine were administered in Ireland on Thursday, the highest number of vaccines administered in a single day.

“We’re now on a regular basis, beginning to hit over 40,000 each day,” he said.

“So we’re really at the point of very strong momentum to give the public confidence.”

By the end of this week he said between 220,000 and 240,000 doses will have been administered and next week that figure will be between 250,000 and 270,000.

Mr Reid described take-up of the vaccine as strong and said the HSE had been encouraged by it.

People aged 56 are now able to register for a coronavirus vaccine through the HSE’s online portal.

As of Thursday, about 452,000 people aged between 57 and 69 had registered through the portal.

On average about 28,000 people are signing up each day.

“I would say to people as we are progressing through the ages, if you still are in the age of 60-69 – today it’s open for those who are 56 – please go forward and still register,” he said.

“We are seeing about 2,500 people a day registering from the older age groups. People are still going forward, still registering, we’re still administering, and appointments are being made.”

Mr Reid confirmed that pregnant women will be offered vaccines from next week.

He said the details are still being finalised but it is expected that women will be referred by their maternity hospitals and consultants for a vaccine appointment at a centre.

He added that women will be contacted early next week about “where they should go and where they will be referred to for the vaccine administration”.

Asked about the confusion surrounding Covid-19 restrictions on partners attending maternity hospitals, Mr Reid said there are still risks but restrictions should be lifted across the country when it comes to certain circumstances.

“Restrictions, particularly related to partners for the 20-week scan and for being there at the birth and labour and neonatal intensive care visits for parents, we do believe the conditions are right now to reduce those restrictions.”

He said the HSE has asked the country’s 19 maternity hospitals to inform it of any particular risk.

