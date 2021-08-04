Vaccinations for 12-15 age group a step towards a normal life, says NIAC chair

The chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has said that offering vaccinations to teenagers will give them a route back to a normal life.

Professor Karina Butler, in a video posted online by the Department of Health, offered parents advice as Ireland prepares to offer children aged 12 to 15 a vaccine.

“We feel it will be a step towards giving children the wider benefit and normalising their life experience as they have suffered greatly during the pandemic from all those extra curtailments of life,” she said.

The HSE is planning to begin vaccinating children in the next two weeks.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged parents of children aged 12 to 15 to get them vaccinated.

Prof Butler said: “We would absolutely encourage those who have underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of Covid to avail of the vaccine as soon as it is offered.

“We would also strongly encourage parents of children who are living in households with anyone else who is vulnerable, either a younger child with an underlying health condition or perhaps an older adult who might not have responded as well to the vaccine, for example, if they had an immune-compromised condition, to avail of the vaccine as soon as they can.”

She said that most children do recover well from the virus, but there can be complications.

“We don’t know everything about the long Covid. In general, the data in children is very reassuring,” Prof Butler said.

On Tuesday, the Government announced that Ireland has completed a deal to purchase 700,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Romania.

More than 30,000 people were vaccinated at walk-in centres in Ireland over the bank holiday weekend.

Around 73% of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated while 87% have received a first dose.