Vaccination for children aged 12-15 to begin this weekend

The first vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 are expected to be given this weekend in the Republic of Ireland.

Registration for vaccination opens on Thursday and the HSE expects the first children to be vaccinated this weekend.

The Director of Public Health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop, said consent will be needed from one parent or legal guardian.

“We’re hoping the first vaccines in the mass vaccination clinics will be given from this weekend,” she said.

“I think there is quite a lot of enthusiasm among parents for the vaccine for their children,” she told RTE radio.

On Monday, Sinn Fein’s education spokesman Donnchadh O’Laoghaire said he did not believe teachers would be hesitant to return to classrooms if children are unvaccinated.

He said: “I don’t believe the teachers are going to refuse to go back into the classroom.

“I believe that they’re very keen as much as anyone.”

He said previous school closures had come in a very different context, “when numbers were very high, at a time of no vaccination”.

He added: “We do need to ensure that there are adequate safety measures, we do need to ensure that very vulnerable children and teachers are supported and flexibility is allowed for them.

“But there has to be no question schools need to reopen in full. There’s a lot of catching up to do.

“To do that, what I think we need is things like ventilation.

“I speak to a lot of schools who don’t yet know what their cleaning budget is going to be, because they haven’t got confirmation that it will be the same as last year. So those are the issues that need to be done.

“I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated. I would encourage, obviously, teachers and school staff to get vaccinated.

“My view is that the vast, vast, overwhelming majority almost without exception will get vaccinated.

“And I would encourage, for those age groups that are available, everyone to get the vaccine.

“But I wouldn’t be able to view that we can make schools as safe as possible.

“But there are actions to be taken beyond vaccinations. That’s to do with ventilation, continuing social distancing and money.

“Schools are under pressure because they’ve lost a lot of rental income from hire of rooms and fundraisers that haven’t been able to be organised. So money for things like the cleaning budget and the PPE is crucial.”

On Monday afternoon, the GAA confirmed that the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will be postponed until August 21.

We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture V. Kerry for 6 days.

We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 9, 2021

The game was scheduled to take place on August 15 but has been delayed after concerns about Covid-19 forced a number of Tyrone players into isolation.

The delay means that the All-Ireland football final will now take place on September 4.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the GAA said: “The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.”

In a statement, Kerry GAA said: "Today's announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all. We are fully aware of the many Kerry Supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday's game."

In a statement, Kerry GAA said: “Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all. We are fully aware of the many Kerry Supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.”

“Notwithstanding this however we acknowledge that at we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision,” the statement said.

The latest data shows that Ireland’s highest incidence rate of Covid-19 is among young people aged between 16 and 34.

“There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned on Sunday.