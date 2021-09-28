Urgent review to be held into allegations of sexual abuse in Defence Forces

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, who is set to meet a group of women who have alleged they were sexually assaulted and discriminated against while serving in the Irish Defence Forces (Niall Carson/PA)

An urgent review is to be carried out into allegations of sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney met with members of the “Women of Honour” group on Tuesday, as well as 14 serving female members of the army, and apologised to those who had suffered.

Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces were uncovered in a recent RTE documentary.

I would like to say sorry to anyone who has suffered during their time in the Defence Forces and assure them the State will now urgently carry out an independent review Simon Coveney

Following the meetings, Minister Coveney pledged that the issues raised will be addressed.

He said: “I wish to express my deep appreciation to those women, both serving and former members of the Defence Forces, for sharing their experiences with me.

“The issues they have raised are of the utmost seriousness and need to be addressed in the most comprehensive way possible.”

Mr Coveney said it was clear to him following the meetings that there is a strong view that the culture and processes in place for addressing complaints of this nature “have not and are not serving all Defence Forces personnel well”.

He added: “I would like to say sorry to anyone who has suffered during their time in the Defence Forces and assure them the state will now urgently carry out an independent review.”

The minister continued: “Let me be quite clear on this. The independent review that will be established to examine the effectiveness of those policies and procedures will be undertaken by external and entirely independent and unbiased experts in this field.

“It is additionally my intention to bring the final report from that review to Government.”

The terms of the review, which are in the process of being finalised, are now being reviewed in light of Tuesday’s meetings.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence @simoncoveney TD had meetings earlier today with participants from the recent Women of Honour RTE programme and with serving female members of the @defenceforces



Full statement: https://t.co/IJWFNvOWhU pic.twitter.com/tkEBhM42VB — Department of Defence (@IRLDeptDefence) September 28, 2021

Mr Coveney praised the women for speaking out and for their commitment to the Defence Forces.

“I know from my discussions today that you are seeking change to ensure that the Defence Forces of the future is a place where inappropriate behaviour is not tolerated and where all individuals, both female and male, can reach their full potential,” he said.

“I am fully committed, together with the secretary general of my department, and the Chief of Staff Designate, to ensuring that each and every single member of the Defence Forces has the right to be treated with respect, equality and dignity and to carry out their duties in a safe workplace, underpinned by a culture of zero-tolerance for any kind of bullying, discrimination or harassment.”