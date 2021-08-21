Unvaccinated putting others at higher risk, warns HSE chief

HSE chief Paul Reid said it is ‘never too late’ to get vaccinated (Damien Storan/PA)

People who decide not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are putting themselves and others at higher risk, the head of the Health Service Executive has said.

Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice and said it is “never too late” to get vaccinated.

His warning comes as further walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics open across Ireland this weekend.

Expand Close Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, warned the unvaccinated that they are putting themselves – and others – at risk (Brian Lawless) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, warned the unvaccinated that they are putting themselves – and others – at risk (Brian Lawless)

Covid rates are currently at their highest level since January.

Mr Reid tweeted: “You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country. But please don’t dismiss it.

“If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk.

“We won’t leave anyone behind & it’s never too late.”

An additional 2,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland on Friday, with 251 patients in hospital and 52 in intensive care.

Expand Close Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged everyone to remain vigilant against Covid transmission (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged everyone to remain vigilant against Covid transmission (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 cases.

“We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021.

“This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities.

“We must all remain vigilant to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19.”