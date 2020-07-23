‘Unprecedented’ 7.4 billion euro financial aid package unveiled

The Irish Government has unveiled an unprecedented 7.4 billion euro financial aid package to help stimulate the economy.

A total of 50 individual measures aimed at helping every “significant area” of the economy in the State was announced.

Among the measures are a cut in the Vat rate from 23 to 21% which will run from September to February next year.

The waiver of commercial rates has been extended until the end of September, while a total of two billion euro in the Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme will also be made available.

The help-to-buy scheme has also been expanded with first-time buyers allowed to claim up 30,000 euro, an increase of 10,000 euro.

The #JobsStimulus measures are designed to do 4 things:



1 Backing Irelandâs Businesses

2 Helping People, Especially young people, get back to work

3 Building Confidence and investing in communities

4 Preparing Ireland for the Economy of the Future

A stay and spend initiative was also unveiled, which will allow people who spend up to 625 euro to claim back an income tax.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also be extended until April next year, while the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will also run until next year but will be referred to as the Employment Wage Support Scheme.

Speaking at the event in Dublin Castle, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “No-one should be in any doubt about the fact we are not returning to pre-March reality.

“The economic recession, which the pandemic has caused, is the most rapid and dramatic ever recorded.

“Emergency measures introduced in March, with all party support, have prevented a much deeper, social, and economic crisis.

“However, we now need to move to a new agenda, one which continues to try to limit the damage of the pandemic, which also moves on to help build a sustainable and inclusive recovery.”

Weâve unveiled the July #JobsStimulus to help businesses reopen and get our people back to work.



Hereâs what you need to know:

Mr Martin said the Government is determined to protect as many businesses and jobs as possible.

Mr Martin said that capital funding will be provided to every school to help with ongoing and new refurbishment projects while support will be provided for new town and village renewal schemes.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that as part of the financial package, there are two billion euros in loan guarantees.

He added: “There’ll be a six month reduction in the VAT rate, going down from 23% to 21%.

“That’ll be particularly beneficial for the retail sector, furniture stores, clothing shops and also for pubs and restaurants.

“There’ll be a six month commercial retail holiday for the vast majority of businesses.”

The restart grant, Mr Varadkar said, is being improved with a further 300 million euro in grants for small and medium businesses.

“The new grants will be open to more businesses, and the maximum amount available will increase from 10,000 euros to 25,000 euros and the minimum amount from 2,000 euros to 4,000 euros.

“We’re expanding the scheme to firms which employ up to 250 employees.

“We’re extending it as well to a small number of businesses and organisations that weren’t eligible in the past, including B&Bs and charity shops.”

Employers will be paid 3,000 euro for every apprentice they hire under a scheme developed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said employers will be paid 2,000 euro in the first year and 1,000 euro in the second year if the apprentice is kept on.

Mr Ryan said: “To be honest, one of the biggest problems we have had to date was getting people to do apprenticeships.

“Now we will have thousands of young people potentially out of work so this scheme will help to address it.”

PA Media