UN members set to vote on Ireland’s bid for Security Council seat

Simon Coveney has championed Ireland’s record at the UN (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Ireland is set to find out on Wednesday if it has won a seat on the UN Security Council.

Ireland will need the backing of two-thirds of the UN General Assembly when ambassadors begin voting.

The country is campaigning against Norway and Canada for two available seats, with multiple votes possible if required.

Today 193 countries at @UN vote to decide the makeup of Security Council 2021/22. #Ireland has a proud record of service at United Nations, shaped by #Empathy #independence and #Partnership. So proud of our team @dfatirl @irishmissionun #IrelandUNSC. pic.twitter.com/ZESQ1YIKuT — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 17, 2020

It is two years since Ireland launched its official bid for a seat on the council.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter that Ireland has a proud record of service at the United Nations, shaped by empathy, independence and partnership.

Today is election day 🗳ï¸



On the UN Security Council, 🇮🇪 would be a tireless champion of multilateralism and peace.



We bring:

- Empathy and partnership

- An independent voice

- Commitment to peacebuilding and peacekeeping

- A focus on the furthest behind first#IrelandUNSC pic.twitter.com/CctTXeHYI2 — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) June 17, 2020

The Irish Government has spent 840,000 euro on its campaign for the seat over the last two years and has spent that time lobbying other countries.

Ireland is seeking to bolster its chances for a seat by highlighting peace building and overcoming conflict and adversity.

Cultural events involving U2 and Riverdance have formed part of the campaign, while President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have met with foreign dignitaries.

Ireland's campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council comes to a head today as 193 @UN countries vote. Really proud of our team @dfatirl @irishmissionun #IrelandUNSC https://t.co/doQBvII9iS via @YouTube — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 17, 2020

Voting will take place in a socially distanced manner in New York, with ambassadors given time slots to cast their ballot.

If all 193 member states vote then a country needs 129 votes to win.

PA Media