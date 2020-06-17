| 16.3°C Dublin

UN members set to vote on Ireland’s bid for Security Council seat

Ireland faces competition from Norway and Canada for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Simon Coveney has championed Ireland&rsquo;s record at the UN (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland) Expand

Close

Simon Coveney has championed Ireland&rsquo;s record at the UN (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Simon Coveney has championed Ireland’s record at the UN (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Simon Coveney has championed Ireland’s record at the UN (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

By Aine McMahon PA

Ireland is set to find out on Wednesday if it has won a seat on the UN Security Council.

Ireland will need the backing of two-thirds of the UN General Assembly when ambassadors begin voting.

The country is campaigning against Norway and Canada for two available seats, with multiple votes possible if required.

It is two years since Ireland launched its official bid for a seat on the council.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter that Ireland has a proud record of service at the United Nations, shaped by empathy, independence and partnership.

The Irish Government has spent 840,000 euro on its campaign for the seat over the last two years and has spent that time lobbying other countries.

Ireland  is seeking to bolster its chances for a seat by highlighting peace building and overcoming conflict and adversity.

Cultural events involving U2 and Riverdance have formed part of the campaign, while President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have met with foreign dignitaries.

Voting will take place in a socially distanced manner in New York, with ambassadors given time slots to cast their ballot.

If all 193 member states vote then a country needs 129 votes to win.

PA Media