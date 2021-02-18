Ulster Bank pulling out of Ireland would be ‘major hammer blow’, Dail hears

The withdrawal of Ulster Bank from the Irish market would be a “major hammer blow” to customers and workers, the Dail has heard.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty warned that vulture funds could take over the bank’s 20.5 billion euro loan book if it pulls out of the market.

“There has been speculation now for months that Cerberus, one of the most aggressive vulture funds in this State, is circling Ulster Bank’s entire 20.5 billion euro loan book,” Mr Doherty said.

“This would be an unacceptable outcome for homeowners, for borrowers, and it must be avoided at all costs.

“The best scenario is that Ulster Bank remains a part of our banking sector and I hope that is what is to come to pass. ”

Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has warned the Dail that vulture funds could end up taking over Ulster Bank's 20.5 billion euro loan book if the bank pulls out of the Irish market (Niall Carson/PA)

The party’s finance spokesman said that if NatWest announces Ulster Bank’s withdrawal there is a responsibility on the Government to act to ensure “all that can be done is done to minimise the damage that would be caused”.

It follows reports that the board of NatWest, the parent company of Ulster Bank, was due to meet on Thursday to decide on the future of Ulster Bank in the Irish market.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, who was taking Leaders’ Questions on Thursday, said the potential withdrawal of the bank was a “matter of real concern” for the Government.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dail if Ulster Bank pulls out of Ireland all deposits and savings would be "fully protected" (Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire)

He also said that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was assessing all options to try to minimise any job losses and reduce the negative impact it could have on competition in the sector.

He also said he was concerned about the effect of media speculation on the future of the bank on staff and customers.

Mr Varadkar told the Dail that if the bank closes in Ireland all deposits and savings would be “fully protected”.

“The central bank has clear requirements that apply when firms cease operations or transfer operations to another entity,” he said.

“Customers must be informed about these decisions, and given at least two months’ notice to move to alternative providers.”

