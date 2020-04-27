Two women found dead in hostel

Two women have been found dead in a hostel while two men are seriously ill in hospital in Co Offaly.

Gardai have launched an investigation following the unexplained deaths of the two women in Tullamore.

On Sunday, gardai were called to a hostel in Tullamore town where a woman aged 44 was discovered in an unresponsive state. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body was taken to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On Monday morning, emergency services were called to the same location to treat a woman in her late teens.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body was taken to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A 23-year-old man became unresponsive at the hostel and was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

A second man, aged 32, was also taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai are liaising with the HSE and the local community alcohol and drugs support group.

Gardai say the deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related, but they are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their inquiries.

The local coroner has been notified while investigations continue.

