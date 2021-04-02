Two women charged after allegedly refusing to go into airport quarantine

A bus outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, Santry, near Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two women have been arrested and charged after allegedly refusing to go into mandatory quarantine upon arrival at Dublin Airport.

It is understood the women landed on a flight from Dubai on Friday having travelled abroad for cosmetic surgery.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries currently on Ireland’s designated list.

Anyone arriving from those countries must undergo a 12-night quarantine stay at a designated hotel under Covid-19 rules.

In line with procedures for designated countries, it is understood the women, who are in their 30s and from Ireland, were met on arrival by a Defence Forces representative and an official from the Department of Health.

It is understood gardai were informed when the women allegedly refused to go into quarantine.

They are due to appear in court on Saturday in Dublin.

Gardai were called to the airport by a Defence Forces state liaison officer.

A Garda spokesman said the arrests were a “last resort”.

“Gardai implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort,” he said.

“After failing to comply with gardai two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

“Both women have since been charged.”

The women are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning.

PA Media