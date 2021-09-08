Two top officials behind Slaintecare have left the programme

Two of the top officials behind Slaintecare, an initiative aimed at transforming Ireland’s health service, have left the programme.

Laura Magahy, who was appointed as executive director in 2018, had resigned her post.

Dr Tom Keane, chair of the Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council, has also left after a three-year term he was appointed to in 2018, the Department of Health said.

Former Health Minister Simon Harris (left) at the launch of Slaintecare in Dublin with Colm O'Reardon and Laura Magahy (Aoife Moore/PA)

Former Health Minister Simon Harris (left) at the launch of Slaintecare in Dublin with Colm O'Reardon and Laura Magahy (Aoife Moore/PA)

A Health Department statement said: “The Government thanks Ms Laura Magahy for her commitment and dedication to implementing the Slaintecare programme of reform since her appointment in 2018.

“The Government would like to also thank Dr Tom Keane, the outgoing chair of the Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) for his significant contribution to the Slaintecare reform programme since his appointment to a three-year term as chairperson in 2018.”

The reform programme aimed to move Ireland’s health service from a two-tier system of both public and private care, to a single-tier system, offering universal access to healthcare.

The Department of Health said that over the past three years, “significant progress has been made in delivering this vision”, citing the introduction of a new GP contract, the establishment of the HSE board and an allocation of 1.235 billion euro for Slaintecare initiatives in the 2021 budget.

“This funding is increasing acute and community bed capacity, providing enhanced care in the community, including access to diagnostics, additional home supports, streamlining care pathways, and tackling waiting lists” the statement said.

It added: “As our health service emerges from the crisis presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government is more committed than ever before to implementing the Slaintecare programme of reform.

“It is essential that we build on the innovation we have witnessed in our health service over the past 18 months to improve health experiences and outcomes for the people of Ireland.”

On Tuesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he would be seeking funding to move towards universal healthcare, as envisioned in Slaintecare, in the forthcoming budget.

“I’ll be looking for funding for universal healthcare, for waiting lists, for the winter plan, for women’s healthcare, for public health, mental health” he told RTE.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly. (Niall Carson/PA)

Health minister Stephen Donnelly. (Niall Carson/PA)

Asked if he was looking to keep the 21 billion euro allocation from last year, he replied: “I’d love to hang on to as much of it as possible.”

He added: “What I want is a budget that funds the priorities, and the priority, the mission is universal healthcare.

“We have a completely unfair system in this country where a huge number of people can’t get access to care when they need it.

“Ultimately that’s the mission, universal healthcare. When you need healthcare you get access quickly to high quality healthcare.”