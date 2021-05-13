Two people die following house fire in Co Roscommon

Gardai have preserved the scene as they investigate the fire (Niall Carson/PA)

Two people have died following a house fire in the west of the country.

Gardai were alerted to a fire at a home in Gurth, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon in the early hours of Thursday.

Two bodies, a man and a woman both in their mid-40s, were discovered inside the house. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

Three units of the fire brigade were dispatched at about 2am and brought the blaze under control.

Investigating Gardai have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies will be removed to Galway General Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be conducted, Gardai said in a statement.

State Pathologist Margaret Bolster has been informed. Results of the post-mortem examination and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Roscommon garda station on 090 6437102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

PA Media