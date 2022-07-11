Two people arrested in relation to murder of woman in north Dublin

Gardai at the scene of the murder of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson in north Dublin (PA)

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson in north Dublin.

Ms Thompson’s body was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10.

Gardai said that Ms Thompson was the victim of a serious physical assault, and believe that her death occurred some time before her body was discovered.

On Monday, Gardai said they had arrested a man and a woman both aged in their 30s in relation to the incident.

They are being detained at separate Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.