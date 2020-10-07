Two nursing homes hit by coronavirus outbreaks

Residents who have tested positive are isolating in their rooms (Yui Mok/PA)

Two nursing homes in Co Donegal and Co Laois have been hit by coronavirus outbreaks.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy, Co Donegal said it has 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Representatives for the home said that family members of residents had been contacted to inform them of the outbreak.

“We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters,” a spokeswoman said.

It comes a day after an outbreak at a nursing home in Co Laois.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed it is dealing with 31 Covid-19 cases. The spokeswoman said that 21 of those cases relate to residents and 10 to members of staff.

Both nursing homes are owned by the Brindley Healthcare private nursing home group.

The care homes are closed to non-essential visitors because of coronavirus restrictions.

The spokeswoman added: “A family liaison officer has been appointed and will be engaging with the relatives of our residents to provide regular status updates on the health, welfare, and care of their loved ones.

“In line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

“Our director of nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our medical director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

“We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work.

“We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by Public Health, the HSE, Infection Control and our lead inspector at HIQA.”

The Brindley Manor Nursing Home has been part of the local community for two decades.

Family members of residents at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home have been contacted and updated on a continuous basis, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who has a loved one in a nursing home wants to protect them, they want the strictest infection protection and control measures to be implemented Sarah Lennon

Separately, a spokeswoman for Sage Advocacy said that families and relatives of the 30,000 people who are residents of nursing homes across Ireland do not want their loved ones “locked away” because of the threat of Covid-19.

The national charity, which provides a support for vulnerable adults, older people and healthcare patients, called for “clear direction” from Government.

Sarah Lennon, executive director of Sage Advocacy, said: “We are asking the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly if the Government has any other plan that does not revolve around locking away nursing home residents?

“That is what families who have loved ones in nursing homes desperately want to know today.

“Anyone who has a loved one in a nursing home wants to protect them, they want the strictest infection protection and control measures to be implemented but they also want to be able to visit and see their mother, their father and their relatives in person.”

