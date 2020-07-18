Two more coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

Two further deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Ireland.

On Saturday, the National Public Health Emergency Team also reported 21 new confirmed cases of the virus

The number of fatalities since the outbreak began now stands at 1,753, with a total of 25,750 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been informed that 2 people with #COVID19 have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 18, 2020

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged the public to keep focused on suppressing the virus.

“Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19,” he said.

“Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.”

Dr Glynn added: “Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland – follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

“Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress Covid-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”

The latest figures were announced ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday when government ministers are set to decide what countries will be included in Ireland’s green list for safe travel.

Currently people arriving in Ireland from overseas – with limited exceptions such as essential supply chain workers – are required to fill in a passenger locator form and self-quarantine for 14 days.

People crossing the border from Northern Ireland are not subject to restrictions on their movement.

Travellers arriving in Ireland from countries on the new green list will not be required to isolate for two weeks.

Great Britain and US are both set to be excluded from the list.

People can still enter Ireland from countries not on the green list, but they will be required to self-isolate.

The Irish Government continues to advise citizens not to travel abroad for holidays this summer.

However, people who do choose to visit countries on the green list will not be required to quarantine themselves on their return.

