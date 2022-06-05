Two men killed in three-car collision

Two people have been killed in a three-car road crash in Co Sligo.

Gardai are currently at the scene of the collision that happened on the N15 in Rathcormack on Sunday afternoon, at approximately 5.20pm.

Gardai said that three cars were involved in the collision.

Two men, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision.

The bodies of both men remain at the scene. Emergency services are also at the scene.

Gardai in Sligo are appealing for information about the collision (PA)

Gardai in Sligo are appealing for information about the collision (PA)

The N15 is currently closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Gardai in Sligo are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of the Rathcormack area between 5pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915 7000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.