Two men killed in separate road collisions

Two men have been killed in separate road crashes in Co Donegal and Co Wexford.

A 19-year-old man died after two cars collided on the N56 at Creeslough at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both men and in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to hospital in Letterkenny. The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place and the local coroner has been informed of the incident.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward to contact them on 074-9153060.

In Co Wexford, a 36-year-old man died after he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was struck on the N25 at Portersland, near New Ross, at around 9.50pm on Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was unharmed.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed. Local traffic diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information has been asked to contact New Ross garda station (051) 426 030.

