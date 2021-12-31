Two men killed in separate road accidents

Gardai are appealing for information about two fatal crashes (Niall Carson/PA)

Two people have died following separate road accidents in Ireland.

Gardai are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle which happened in Terenure, Dublin, at 9.10pm on Thursday.

The bike rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road.

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s died after a crash in St Johnston, Dundee, Co Donegal.

The collision, which happened at 9.15pm on Thursday, involved two cars.

The driver of one of the vehicles died in hospital.

Gardai have appealed to the public for information about both incidents.