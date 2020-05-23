Two men killed in house blaze

Gardai said two men have died in a house fire in Dublin (PA)

Two men have died in a house fire in Dublin, gardai said.

Officers at Sundrive Road have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two men following the house fire in Drimnagh on Saturday.

At approximately 1.45pm gardai and the fire service were alerted to the blaze in Slievebloom Park.

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and the bodies of two men, thought to be aged in their late sixties and early seventies, were discovered inside the house. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating gardai have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies of both men will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted by the State Pathologist on Sunday. Results of the post-mortems and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road station on 01-666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media