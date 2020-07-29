Two men killed in Co Monaghan crash

Two men have died in a road crash in Co Monaghan, gardai have said.

The crash happened shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is being examined by garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed while local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2pm and 2.30pm to contact Castleblayney garda station on 042 974 0668 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media