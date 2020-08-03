Two men die in west Cork crash

Two men have been killed in a crash in west Cork.

The pair, one in his early 40s and the other in his late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff.

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Monday.

Another man who was travelling in the vehicle was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth male occupant of the vehicle was unhurt.

The road remained closed on Monday morning pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have asked road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage to make it available to gardai.

PA Media