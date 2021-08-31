Two men die in separate crashes

Gardai are investigating fatal crashes in Co Tipperary and Co Kildare (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two men have been killed in separate road accidents, gardai said.

Investigations are under way into the death of a driver in Co Tipperary and a motorcyclist in Co Kildare.

A man in his 40s died when his car crashed in Mainstown, Carrick on Suir, on Monday.

No other vehicles were involved and the motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road at Mainstown, from Faugheen towards Carrick on Suir, is currently closed pending an examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist in his 70s died in a crash in Co Kildare.

The incident happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea at about 6pm on Monday.

The man’s body was taken to Naas General Hospital for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

The road, which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe, was closed pending a forensic examination and diversions were put in place.

Gardai in Naas said investigations are continuing.

They have appealed to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas garda station on 045 884 300, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.