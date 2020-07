Two men have died in a diving accident in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Portroe, and the men are believed to have drowned.

Their bodies have been taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai attended an incident in Portroe, Co Tipperary, where two males have drowned.

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1.30pm.”

PA Media