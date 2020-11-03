Two men arrested in Cork after discovery of 105,000 euro of suspected cannabis

Two men have been arrested after gardai discovered suspected cannabis in Cork city (PA)

Two men have been arrested after gardai discovered 105,000 euro of suspected cannabis in Cork.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, gardai from the the divisional drugs unit and detectives from Gurranabraher carried out two searches resulting in the seizure of the suspected cannabis herb.

A house on Sundays Well Road in the city was searched on Monday, leading to the discovery of 85,000 euro of suspected cannabis.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Gurranabraher garda station.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A second search warrant was later executed at a house on Blarney Street resulting in the seizure of 20,000 euro of suspected cannabis herb.

No further arrests were made following this search.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

PA Media