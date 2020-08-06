Two men arrested following 3m euro heroin seizure in Dublin

Gardai from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau took part in the operation (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men have been arrested after gardai found three million euro worth of heroin in Dublin.

The men – aged 31 and 41 – have been detained at Blanchardstown garda station following the discovery.

On Wednesday, Revenue’s Customs Service and gardai from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau took part in a joint intelligence-led operation.

During the course of the operation, 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of three million euro (£2.7 million) was seized in the Dublin 15 area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said: “The outcome of co-operation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Siochana has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking.”

PA Media