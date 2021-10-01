Two men arrested by gardai after attempted armed robbery on post office

Gardai have arrested two men following an attempted armed robbery on a post office.

The alarm was raised when intruders armed with a hand gun, pickaxe and hammer entered a shop and attempted to force entry to a post office unit at the back of the premises.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm in Baldoyle, Dublin on Friday.

The Garda Armed Support Unit along with local units from Raheny and Clontarf were dispatched to the scene.

Armed gardai entered the premises and disarmed and arrested two males aged in their 30s.

No shots were fired during the incident, gardai said.

Both men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clontarf and Raheny Garda Stations.

They can be held for up to three days.

The scene has been examined by local scenes of crime officers and the firearm has been removed for ballistic examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howth Garda Station (01) 666 49000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.