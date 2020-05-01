Two men arrested after huge cash haul seized at Dublin Port

Two men have been arrested after £66,440 (approximately 76,228 euros) was found in a car at Dublin Port (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized UK banknotes worth a total of £66,440 (about 76,228 euro) during a search of a car at Dublin Port.

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) as well as gardai from the Immigration Unit and the Armed Support Unit stopped the vehicle as it arrived at a Covid-19 checkpoint on Friday.

An initial search of the car uncovered the cash hidden behind a panel.

The vehicle was seized for technical examination and more cash was discovered during a follow-up search.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Store Street garda station under the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

PA Media