Two men arrested after firearm, ammunition and cannabis seized

Two men have been arrested following the seizure by gardai of a firearm, ammunition and 40,000 euro worth of cannabis in Dublin.

Gardai said the men, aged 25 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are being detained at Clondalkin garda station.

The arrests were made after gardai investigating organised crime supported by the Emergency Response Unit intercepted a vehicle in the Baldonnel area of west Dublin at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

During a search of the vehicle, one firearm and ammunition were found.

A follow-up search in a nearby premises resulted in cannabis worth in the region of 40,000 euro being discovered.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis said: “We continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community.

“The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe.”

