Two men arrested after drugs and handguns found during raids

Two men have been arrested after more than 300,000 euro of suspected cocaine and heroin and six handguns were recovered by gardai searching properties in Co Westmeath.

Gardai raided the homes in Mullingar following a lengthy surveillance operation targeting people believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Midlands area.

The operation was carried out by detective and drugs units, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

During the first search on Monday night, officers found suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of 245,000 euro and suspected heroin worth 56,000 euro.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

Two men, in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently detained at Mullingar garda station.

A follow-up search of the house was carried out on Tuesday morning.

Six handguns were found by officers and will be sent to the ballistics unit for analysis.

Gardai said investigations are continuing.

