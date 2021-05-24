Two men arrested after 2.2 million euro cannabis seizure in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth 2.2 million euro were seized alongside 150,000 euro in cash.

The haul was made by gardai from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau during searches in Tallaght and Dublin city centre on Monday.

The GNDOCB and Special Crime Task Force operation targeted those believed to be involved in organised crime.



A number of vehicles were stopped and searched as part of the operation and 110kg (242lbs) of cannabis herb and 150,000 euro in cash were discovered.

The searches were carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting criminal gangs.

The men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and taken into custody at Tallaght garda station.

