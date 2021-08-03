Two killed in collision after bus driver suffers medical emergency

Gardai have appealed for information after two people died when a bus collided with parked cars (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two people have been killed in a bus crash after the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus driver, in his 50s, and a pedestrian, in his 60s, were killed in the incident at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday in Monkstown, Co Cork, gardai said.

A gardai spokesperson said: “A bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles during the incident.

“The driver of the bus, a male aged in his 50s, died during the incident.

This is a very tragic event. This is a terrible and sad day for everyone at Bus Eireann, and we are all heavy-hearted Stephen Kent, Bus Eireann

“The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the incident.

“The road is currently closed to allow for forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.”

The vehicle was a single deck Bus Eireann service serving the Cork city area.

None of the passengers were injured.

Bus Eireann chief executive Stephen Kent said: “Bus Eireann extends the deepest sympathies of the entire company to the family and friends of the two people who died in a serious collision in Monkstown, Cork, one of them being a long-standing and greatly valued employee based at the Capwell depot.

“This is a very tragic event. This is a terrible and sad day for everyone at Bus Eireann, and we are all heavy-hearted.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this loss. We would like sincerely to thank the emergency services for all their work and assistance and our own employees who responded at the scene.”

He said Bus Eireann would be putting in place support measures for employees impacted.

Minister Michael McGrath said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister Michael McGrath said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims (Niall Carson/PA)

Local politicians responded to news of the crash.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said: “Tragic, awful news emerging from Monkstown village this afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families. The lower harbour community is very close knit and will rally round in every possible way.”

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire tweeted: “Shocking news from Monkstown. A horrific & tragic accident.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer tweeted: “Awful sad news from Monkstown. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. This is so tragic.

Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer said it was a 'devastating blow' to the community in Monkstown (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer said it was a 'devastating blow' to the community in Monkstown (Brian Lawless/PA)

“A devastating blow to the community in Monkstown and Passage West. RIP to the pedestrian and driver.”

Gardai in Togher are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling on the Strand Road between 1.15pm and 1.45pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, gardai are also investigating a fatal collision in Co Monaghan.

Two cars collided near Castleblayney on Tuesday at approximately 6.40am.

The driver of one car was seriously injured and died later in hospital.