Two injured in collision between bus and car in Dublin

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Dublin city centre, the Garda said.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Dublin city centre, the Garda said.

The incident happened at about 10.45pm on Friday at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road in Ballsbridge.

The scene was attended by Dublin Fire Brigade, ambulance service personnel and gardai.

Eight people were taken from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital, including the two occupants of the car.

It is believed that two people are in serious condition.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of the incident because one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of the Garda before the incident.

Gardai from Irishtown station are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

