Two households can meet outdoors for social purposes from April 12 – Taoiseach

Two households will be able to meet outdoors for social and recreational purposes from April 12, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to meet indoors with one other person who has been fully vaccinated.

Construction of housing and childcare facilities will also return on that date, a move that will involve 14,000 workers, described as “absolutely necessary” by Micheal Martin.

From April 19, some additional high-level sport will return, including senior inter-county GAA training, to facilitate the return of the National League in May.

🗣ï¸Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD-



"Two people who have been fully vaccinated, can meet again,indoors and outdoors, allowing our oldest citizens, who have had a particularly difficult year, to reconnect."#HoldFirm #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/go61MC26VS — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) March 30, 2021

But the Taoiseach has ruled out any relaxation of the rules in time for Easter.

In a televised address to the nation, the Taoiseach said: “By being safe now, while significantly ramping up the vaccination programme, we will enjoy much greater freedom later in the summer.

“Easter is a time for reflection and it is a time of renewal.

“This year, we will not be able to mark or celebrate Easter in the manner we would like, but we can and we should take the time to reflect on the sacrifices that we’ve all made over the past year.”

Mr Martin added: “We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey.

“This summer, our businesses and our public services will safely reopen.

“We will finally be meeting and enjoying the company of friends and family once again.”

Among the measures announced on Tuesday were a return of outdoor sports training for under-18s, along with golf and outdoor tennis from April 26.

âªï¸â¬ï¸Your guide to the upcoming changes from the 12th of Aprilâ¬ï¸âªï¸https://t.co/9dCRp7emR2 pic.twitter.com/w1EDT3qDjm — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) March 30, 2021

Outdoor visitor attractions like zoos and wildlife parks will also return on that date.

April 26 will also see the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals increase to 25, while two people who are fully vaccinated will be able to meet indoors and outdoors.

The Taoiseach said that by the end of next week, Ireland will have administered close to one million vaccine doses, which will give more options on lifting restrictions.

In May, the Government will examine a phased reopening of non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers, all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries.

Depending on progress, Government will then look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the month of June.

Expectations for reopening were dampened somewhat by a stark warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that reopening too much, too fast will risk a fourth wave of the virus.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressing the nation (Julian Behal/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressing the nation (Julian Behal/PA)

Although April 5 was marked as the date for easing restrictions, Cabinet Ministers agree to hold off until April 12.

As of then, the 5km travel limit will no longer apply and people will be allowed to travel within their country for exercise and recreation.

Two households will be permitted to meet outdoors, but not in their gardens.

The Government’s priority has been for the full return of schools, with all primary and secondary students to return after the Easter break.

Speaking to reporters before Cabinet, Public Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “Victory over this virus is now within grasp.

“It is within our reach because of the collective efforts of the Irish people and so we need to do what we need to do to prevent the fourth wave.

“But at the same time we recognise there is an onus on Government to give something tangible to people who have made such sacrifices.

“I think beyond the next number of weeks, and we will lay out what the decisions are for the next number of weeks, there will be a need to give the general public a sense of what lies ahead of us in the summer, through May, June and July.

“We had a very lengthy engagement with Nphet last evening.

“It’s fair to say they have concerns about the level of the virus at this point in time and where it might go in the weeks ahead if we don’t stay the course.

Expand Close Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath (Niall Carson/PA)

“There is a need to stay the course.

“But there are changes we can bring about that will improve people’s quality of life and that will show that we have made huge progress.

“We’re almost there.

“We certainly want to make sure that we get through April in decent shape and that people can see then that further improvements are possible in terms of reopening society and reopening the economy.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the country’s situation is “extremely difficult and precarious”.

We're in a very precarious situation where there's still worryingly high levels of infection, but the vast majority of people have done everything that was asked of them Richard Boyd Barrett, People Before Profit

He said: “I think we’re in the worst of all possible situations, because the vast majority of people complied and have suffered severe hardship complying with the public health restrictions.

“But those health restrictions have not worked because essentially the Government let certain vested interests and business interests off the hook.

“They didn’t impose the mandatory quarantine and still refuse to impose a mandatory quarantine.

“So we’re in a very precarious situation where there’s still worryingly high levels of infection, but the vast majority of people have done everything that was asked of them.

“We don’t know where this could lead to.

“It’s an extremely difficult and precarious situation.”

He added: “There’s an unhealthy focus on people’s individual and personal behaviour, when the vast majority of people have done exactly what they were asked to do.”

Mr Boyd Barrett called on the Government to impose stricter mandatory quarantine measures and stronger enforcement of work-from-home provisions.

PA Media