Two healthcare workers at Kilkenny hospital die after contracting Covid-19

Coronavirus swabs from patients are kept in a plastic sealed tub (PA)

Two healthcare workers at a hospital in Kilkenny have died after contracting coronavirus.

The staff members worked at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny city.

Their deaths were confirmed as Ireland’s death total rose to 444 on Wednesday.

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)

There have been 12,547 confirmed case of the virus in the country since the outbreak began.

Of those who have tested positive, around one in four is a healthcare worker.

A spokeswoman for Ireland East Hospital Group expressed sympathies for the two staff members.

“I can sadly confirm that two healthcare workers from St Luke’s General hospital Carlow/Kilkenny have passed away having tested positive for Covid 19,” she said.

“We would like to give our sincere condolences to their families, friends and colleagues.”

PA Media