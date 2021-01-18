Two family members of staff at Rotunda Hospital received Covid-19 vaccine

Two family members of staff at the Rotunda Hospital received Covid-19 vaccines which it says would have been wasted otherwise.

It comes after a similar controversy at the Coombe Hospital, where 16 family members of staff at the maternity hospital received the Coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 37 people received the vaccine from remnants of vials delivered to the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin which were intended for its staff.

These remnants would have expired within a number of hours, if not used, and would have been discarded Rotunda Hospital

In a statement on Monday, the Rotunda Hospital said it received 93 vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, January 6.

Each vial contains six doses, and the statement said “every one of these six doses were administered to staff working at the Rotunda”.

However, excess doses of the vaccine left in the vials were subsequently administered to the community.

Trust in the vaccine programme is of critical importance and what happened should not have happened Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

The statement said: “These remnants would have expired within a number of hours, if not used, and would have been discarded.

“Rather than wasting any vaccine whatsoever, and following immediate discussion with leadership at the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), the Rotunda requested expressions of interest from the local community, who could attend the hospital within an hour, prior to expiry of these vaccines, and who would be willing to accept these unapproved vaccine remnants.

“Thirty-seven people, including local GPs and members of other vulnerable groups, agreed to attend and to avail of the non-approved vaccine remnants.

“The Rotunda is of the view, and is supported by NIAC, that this was the morally correct thing to do and a wholly appropriate response in the setting of a pandemic, such that no vaccine was wasted and the maximum good was achieved.”

It is understood that two family members of staff at the hospital were among those in the vulnerable groups who received the excess doses.

The statement added: “It must be noted that even if Rotunda staff could attend at short notice to receive the vaccine remnants, the hospital was not approved to administer it to them.

“Equally, the 37 non-Rotunda personnel who received the vaccines did so in the full knowledge they were receiving a non-approved vaccine remnant.”

Earlier on Monday, health minister Stephen Donnelly asked bosses at the Coombe hospital in Dublin for a “full account”, after it emerged that Covid-19 vaccinations were given to family members of staff.

The relatives of employees at the south Dublin hospital were vaccinated with doses left over from a batch.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said 16 doses of the vaccine were left after 1,100 frontline workers, including GPs and community health staff, were vaccinated.

The hospital said that of the 16 recipients, nine were over 70 and the other seven were of varying ages.

The hospital said the doses would have been thrown out if they had not been administered.

Mr Donnelly said he will speak to the chairman of the Coombe Hospital board about the matter.

In a statement on Monday morning, Mr Donnelly said: “Trust in the vaccine programme is of critical importance and what happened should not have happened.

“Our vaccine allocation strategy clearly sets out a priority list for vaccination – and that’s currently for frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of our long-term residential care facilities.

“It does not include family members of healthcare workers.”

The HSE said standby lists of healthcare workers available at short notice are in place to ensure doses of Covid-19 vaccines that are about to expire are used.

The protocol was put in place on January 12 after excess doses were given to family of staff members at the Coombe and the Rotunda.

Vida Hamilton, national clinical adviser for acute hospitals at the HSE, said: “Planners are now advised to have a list of 120 healthcare workers on standby so that if there should there be are any additional doses left over, or for some unanticipated reason a clinician was unable to attend, that they would have a list of personnel that they can pull in at short notice to receive those excess doses.

“That protocol wasn’t in place at time of incidences. It arose out of the learnings from the first week of the rollout of the vaccine programme.”

The HSE guidance says: “Centres should consider establishing standby lists of other healthcare workers (provisional vaccine allocation group 4) who are available at short notice and are randomly selected from the lists for vaccination if for any reason frontline healthcare workers are not available and the alternative is that vaccine dose expires.”

The HSE said 77,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered as of January 13. Since then it said it had “accelerated deployment” giving 25,000 vaccines in 186 long-term care facilities and 15,407 to frontline health care workers in the last week.

The master of the Coombe hospital, Professor Michael O’Connell, said the decision was made to ensure that not a “single reconstituted vaccine was wasted”.

He added: “Had they not been used, they would have been discarded.

“I was keenly aware of that and, throughout the evening and from 9.30pm onward, I personally made every effort to prioritise and identify additional frontline workers and followed all measures available to me at the time.

“In hindsight, as master, I deeply regret that family members of employees were vaccinated and for that I wholeheartedly apologise.”

It came as some 1,800 GPs, practice nurses and other healthcare staff received Moderna jabs at mass vaccination centres in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise.

