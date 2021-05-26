Two detectives recovering in hospital from gunshot wounds

Two detectives who were shot and injured in west Dublin remain in hospital for treatment.

The gardai were responding to reports of gunfire when a man opened fire from a house, forcing the officers to take cover behind a patrol car.

Gardai were called to the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Tuesday evening at around 7pm.

Armed detectives, both in their 30s, exchanged fire with a man inside a property and both injured officers were shot in the foot and one also has a hand wound.

It is understood a man was firing the shots from an upstairs window.

The patrol car was struck a number of times by bullets.

This incident in Dublin shows yet again the danger An Garda Siochana often face in their efforts to protect and serve the people Taoiseach Micheal Martin

The emergency response unit, armed support unit and officers from the negotiators unit arrived at the scene and barricaded off the property.

Nearby houses were evacuated and, after two hours of negotiations, an automatic pistol and a handgun were surrendered from the house, police said.

Negotiators spoke to a man for a couple of hours before he agreed to leave the property.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

There was a media blackout put in place for a number of hours on Tuesday evening, which was lifted after the man was arrested and taken to custody.

The guards remain in hospital and are in a stable condition.

Expand Close Members of the Garda outside the property in west Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of the Garda outside the property in west Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was shocked by the incident.

Speaking in the Dail on Wednesday, Mr Martin said: “Last evening, two gardai were shot and wounded.

“As I said in my statement last evening, it illustrates once again the extraordinary commitment and contribution of An Garda Siochana to the public well-being and the public interest.

“Last night’s incident illustrates that around every corner as the gardai go about their duty one never knows what can befall them.

“I wished the two gardai a speedy recovery and thank An Garda Siochana for its consistent support of the public interest and of our citizens as they go about their daily duties.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended all the officers involved in the incident.

“I want to commend all the gardai involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident,” he said.

“In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene.

“This was another in a long line of examples of gardai putting themselves on the line to keep people safe.

Forensic officers carry out investigations (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the shooting was a “horrifying incident”.

“I commend the bravery of the Gardai who were injured in the shooting incident in Clonsilla and wish them a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement.

“We think of them and their families at this difficult time. This shooting was a horrifying incident in a residential area of west Dublin. It must have been terrifying for those living in the area and those passing through.

“I also commend the Garda response in bringing this incident under control so swiftly through successful negotiations. If you have any information or any footage of this incident, please contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said: “My thoughts are with the two members of An Garda Siochana who sustained injuries while responding to an incident in Blanchardstown this evening, and with their families.

Horrifying incident in residential area of west Dublin. Terrifying for those living in the area. We commend Garda response through successful negotiations. Any information please report to Blanch Garda Station: https://t.co/VvjO2TUEhC via @FineGael — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) May 26, 2021

“I have been in contact with the Garda Commissioner, and I am relieved to hear that the situation was resolved following negotiation. I want to commend all of the Gardai who were involved in ensuring there were no further injuries.

“Shocking incidents such as this remind us of the dangers the men and women of An Garda Siochana face every day. We can never take for granted their bravery and the dedicated service they provide to our communities.

“We must always remember that in wearing uniform and serving the Irish people, they place our protection and their duty to the State above their own safety.

“An investigation into the incident is now under way and I urge any member of the public with any information or footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

PA Media