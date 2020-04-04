Two ATMs stolen in Dundalk raids

Two ATMs have been stolen in Dundalk, Co Louth (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two ATMs have been stolen from banks in Dundalk.

The incident happened on the main street of the Co Louth town overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Two vehicles were also set alight as the raiders fled in the direction of the border with Northern Ireland.

Statement by Minister @CharlieFlanagan commending the actions of An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na @gardainfo and the PSNI @PoliceServiceNI in responding to the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk this morning. pic.twitter.com/2Aib64a6sl — Department of Justice & Equality (@DeptJusticeIRL) April 4, 2020

A Garda spokesman said officers are working closely with colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Ireland’s justice minister Charlie Flanagan has commended the police response.

“I am glad to see both police services working so closely together across the border to investigate this robbery and want to commend them for their swift response and close cooperation,” he said.

“Both services are working flat out in difficult circumstances to help protect and support the public at this challenging time and, as always, they deserve our support and cooperation.

“I would ask any member of the public with information to contact the Gardai at Dundalk.”

PA Media