Two arrested over man’s death in Dublin

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man in his 50s died following an incident in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 40s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been detained at Pearse Street Garda station.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out on Tuesday to establish the cause of death.

Garda were called to Markievicz House in Dublin at approximately 11am on Monday where they found the injured man.

The victim was taken to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

PA Media