Two arrested over fatal fire that killed father and young daughter

Two men have been arrested by gardai as part of an investigation into a fatal house fire in Co Kerry 10 years ago.

The fire claimed the lives of a man and his five-year-old daughter at a property in Killeen Heights in Tralee on May 12, 2012.

Last June, a man aged in his 30s was arrested. He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Thursday morning, two men aged in their 40s were arrested in connection with the fire.

Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney garda stations.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.