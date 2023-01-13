Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Dublin

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the fatal assault which occurred at approximately 7pm on Friday at a domestic residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.