Two arrested in investigation into organised prostitution

Two people have been arrested in an investigation into organised prostitution.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau is targeting people suspected of involvement in organised prostitution, the establishment of brothels and related suspected money-laundering offences.

A man and a woman, in their 40s and 20s respectively, are being questioned at a Garda station in Dublin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said: “These arrests are significant in the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into suspected organised prostitution and the establishment of brothels throughout the jurisdiction.

“The investigations have culminated in the significant arrests of two persons who are currently detained pursuant to organised crime-related legislation.

“The investigations concerned reflect An Garda Siochana’s victim-centred approach to tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.”

